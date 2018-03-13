Log in
UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG
UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT announces strategic decision for vertical integration along the value chain, offering payment, acquiring and banking services

03/13/2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT announces strategic decision for vertical integration along the value chain, offering payment, acquiring and banking services

13-March-2018 / 10:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 13 March 2018?

Ad hoc release

UMT announces strategic decision for vertical integration along the value chain, offering payment, acquiring and banking services

UMT United Mobility Technology AG has decided to integrate important elements of its value chain by expanding into payment services processing (PSP) and acquiring, e-money payments and banking services for corporate and retail clients, under the various applicable regulations of the financial supervisory authorities.

With this step, UMT will significantly expand its value chain and will be rounding off its unique selling proposition by responding to modern regulation (i.e. PSD2), as well as customer needs and requests.

As operator of one of the largest mobile payment platforms in Europe, this expansion will eliminate costs associated with the use of third-party processing and will provide a platform to offer customers a much larger variety of products in the payment, finance, loyalty and crypto markets.

UMT has offered its mobile payment and loyalty platform to corporate clients primarily on a white label basis yet and will from now on grow into a European payment, banking and loyalty services provider for corporates and end users alike.

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Investor Relations
Anna Kroh
Brienner Strasse 7
D-80333 Munich
E-Mail: [email protected]
Tel.: +49 89 20500-680
Fax: +49 89 20500-555
www.umt.ag

13-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 555
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.umt.ag
ISIN: DE0005286108
WKN: 528610
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

663361  13-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663361&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
