UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE : Memorandum to the shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco SE - Final ruling dated July 13, 2018, granted by the French tax authorities

The French tax authorities confirmed that the distribution of the category A shares of WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. made on June 7, 2018, by Unibail-Rodamco SE to its shareholders does not qualify as a taxable dividend payment under French tax law.

The shares of Unibail-Rodamco SE and the shares of WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. were stapled immediately after the distribution (the Stapled Shares). The Stapled Shares cannot trade separately.

Where future capital gains attached to the WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. shares received on June 7, 2018 are taxable in France, the benefit of the tax-free distribution regime is subject to the conditions that:

Individual shareholders compute future capital gains by allocating a nil tax value to the WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. component of their Stapled Shares. The tax basis in the Unibail-Rodamco SE shares held on June 7, 2018 remains unchanged;

Corporate shareholders determine future capital gains by attributing 6.2% of the tax value of the shares in Unibail-Rodamco SE held at the time of the distribution to the WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. component of the Stapled Shares. The remaining tax basis, 93.8% remains with the Unibail-Rodamco SE shares held on June 7, 2018.



The Prospectus dated March 28, 2018, provides a detailed description of the distribution of the category A shares of WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V. and its tax consequences (Section 13.1.8 "- Spin-off of Newco to Unibail-Rodamco Shareholders").







