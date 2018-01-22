Log in
UNICREDIT SPA
News
UniCredit : Few UniCredit investors exercise right of withdrawal regarding voting rights cap

01/22/2018
File photo of the headquarters of UniCredit bank in Milan

Shareholders representing 0.28 percent of UniCredit's capital have exercised their right of withdrawal with regards to the scrapping of a 5 percent threshold in shareholders' voting rights, the lender said on Monday.

The bank added that the shares subject of the right of withdrawal, with a value of just over 103 million euros (£90.3 million), will be offered to ordinary shareholders from Tuesday to Feb. 21.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 19 586 M
EBIT 2017 7 734 M
Net income 2017 4 828 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,66%
P/E ratio 2017 7,92
P/E ratio 2018 11,26
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,94x
Capitalization 38 751 M
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,7 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Vita Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Francesco Giordano Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA11.68%47 351
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.68%392 114
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA14.84%380 064
BANK OF AMERICA7.45%330 859
WELLS FARGO5.85%316 468
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.36%290 648
