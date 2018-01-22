UniCredit : Few UniCredit investors exercise right of withdrawal regarding voting rights cap
0
01/22/2018 | 07:39pm CET
Shareholders representing 0.28 percent of UniCredit's capital have exercised their right of withdrawal with regards to the scrapping of a 5 percent threshold in shareholders' voting rights, the lender said on Monday.
The bank added that the shares subject of the right of withdrawal, with a value of just over 103 million euros (£90.3 million), will be offered to ordinary shareholders from Tuesday to Feb. 21.