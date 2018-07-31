Log in
UNICREDIT SPA
UniCredit : presents the international festival tour of Filarmonica della Scala in August and September in seven cities

07/31/2018 | 09:43am CEST
  • Seven concerts in seven cities across Slovenia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy
  • Independent orchestra dedicated to symphonic repertoire

The last leg of the Filarmonica della Scala international tour in 2018 will start on 30 August in Ljubljana and finish on 17 September in Verona. The orchestra will play seven concerts in seven different cities across Slovenia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy. This is the last of its three international tours this year and will be led by Christoph Eschenbach and Myung-Whun Chung.

In recent years, the Filarmonica della Scala has significantly increased the number of its international performances, celebrating its rich history with appearances at renowned concert halls and festivals around the world.

UniCredit has been supporting the orchestra as a partner since 2000 and in 2003 became its main sponsor. Jean Pierre Mustier, CEO of UniCredit and Chairman of Filarmonica della Scala, said: 'Supporting culture and talent is a key part of the various initiatives UniCredit contributes to with the aim of having a positive impact on the communities in which we operate. The most important part of the partnership between UniCredit and Filarmonica is that we share the same goal: to provide exceptional experiences to the communities that we serve in order to foster social cohesiveness and promote a sense of social belonging. Together, we are making classical music available to a broader and more diverse audience, educating the next generation of concert goers and promoting inclusiveness and the well-being of our communities.'

The programme

Between the end of August and September, the Filarmonica will perform at the European Summer Festivals in Ljubljana, Wiesbaden, Gstaad and Grafenegg and at the Italian Festivals of MITO (Milan Turin Festival) and Verona Accademia Festival led by two renowned conductors, Christoph Eschenbach and Myung-Whun Chung. The leading soloists that are part of this tour include: Sol Gabetta, Vilde Frang, Jan Lisiecki, Seong-Jin Cho and soprano Olga Peretyatko.

This is the last leg of the 2018 Filarmonica della Scala international tour. The orchestra will return in 2019 with a new international tour starting 23 January 2019 in Madrid and finishing early June in Baden-Baden.

Milan 31 July 2018

Press contact:

UniCredit Media Relations:
Tel + 39 02 88623569
email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 07:42:02 UTC
