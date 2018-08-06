Log in
UNICREDIT SPA (UCG)
UniCredit : seeks damages from Caius over CASHES inquiry

08/06/2018 | 10:06am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen on a banner downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit is seeking damages of around 90 million euros (£80 million) from Caius Capital over the British fund's action in recent months regarding a complex debt instrument used by the Italian bank.

Caius in May asked the European Banking Authority (EBA) to investigate the 2.98 billion euro convertible and subordinated hybrid equity-linked securities, known as CASHES, which UniCredit issued in 2008.

Caius in May asked the European Banking Authority (EBA) to investigate the 2.98 billion euro convertible and subordinated hybrid equity-linked securities, known as CASHES, which UniCredit issued in 2008.

"UniCredit has filed a complaint against Caius Capital and the Caius funds in the Court of Milan seeking compensation of damages in the amount of approximately 90 million euros," UniCredit said in a statement, adding it would not comment on ongoing proceedings.

Caius could not immediately be reached for comment.

The hedge fund had said the securities were misclassified as Common Equity Tier (CET) 1, or the best-quality capital held by a bank and a key measure of its financial strength.

Caius believes UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, should convert the transaction into shares, which would increase the bank's CET 1 ratio, but cause big losses for holders of the CASHES.

However, the EBA said last month that there was no clear evidence of a breach of Union law and that it had decided not to open a formal investigation.

On July 26, Caius said it would not take any further legal or regulatory action regarding the CASHES.

UniCredit shares were up 0.2 percent by 0739 GMT, compared with a 0.5 percent fall in Milan's banking index <.FTIT8300>.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 815 M
EBIT 2018 8 283 M
Net income 2018 3 711 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 8,70
P/E ratio 2019 7,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 32 101 M
Chart UNICREDIT SPA
Duration : Period :
UniCredit SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 19,4 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabrizio Saccomanni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Francesco Giordano Co-Chief Operating Officer
Mirko Davide Georg Bianchi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT SPA-7.59%37 125
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
