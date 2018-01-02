CSE New Listing - United Lithium Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on InvestmentPitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2018) - United Lithium Corp. (CSE: UTL) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "UTL". United Lithium is a lithium exploration and mining company focused on acquiring and developing lithium projects to production.

The company holds a right to acquire the United Big Smoky Valley Brine Lithium Property, located in the South Big Smoky Valley, approximately 40 kilometres west of Tonopah, Nevada, and 340 kilometres northwest of Las Vegas. The property, consisting of 100 contiguous placer claims, was acquired through an option agreement signed on July 14, 2017 between Ultra Lithium Inc. and United Lithium Corp. The property has good year-round road access, with numerous gravel roads traversing different areas of the property providing access to various claim blocks.

Under the terms of the agreement, United Lithium has an option to acquire 100% interest in the property by issuing an aggregate of 1 million shares, making cash payments of $125,000, and carrying out exploration and development work of $465,000.

The claims are part of Ultra Lithium's property, which began exploration of the property in 2014 and continued until 2016. Ultra Lithium conducted a ground geophysical survey in 2014, followed by soil and water sampling program in 2015, with a diamond drilling program conducted during 2016. For more information on the property, please refer to the July 2017 Technical Report filed on Sedar.com.

The company is also looking for technologies and software to streamline the mining process to ensure the efficient transportation of raw materials from mine to end user, along with software to certify environmentally-friendly mining practices and ethically-mined material certifications.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.unitedlithium.com, contact Sheri Rempel, CFO, at 604-428-7050 or email [email protected].

