Unigold Inc.: Director Appointment and Exploration Concession Update

UNIGOLD INC. (UGD)
Report
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
01/03/2018 | 10:32pm CET

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2018) - Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:UGD) is pleased to announce that Normand Tremblay, Unigold's major shareholder, has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Tremblay is the former CEO of United Bottles & Packaging of Laval, Quebec.

The Company also would like to advise Unigold shareholders that it's still waiting to hear from the Ministry of Energy and Mines of the Dominican Republic regarding the granting of the Neita Fase II Exploration Concession.

The Company has complied with all requests received from the Dirección General de Mineria, including the payment of the annual surface tax, in accordance with Article 116 of the Dominican Republic Mining Law.

Joseph Del Campo, Interim President and CEO of Unigold commented, "We are very happy to have Normand join our board and we look forward to working with him in our continuing exploration efforts in advancing the Neita property."

For further information please visit www.unigoldinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our assumptions and estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words like "strategy", "expects", "plans", "believes", "will", "estimates", "intends", "projects", "goals", "targets", and other words of similar meaning. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We wish to caution you that such statements contained are just predictions or opinions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward-looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Marketwired 2018
