News Summary

Unilever : Hammond plays down tax implication of Unilever's Rotterdam HQ choice - BBC

03/15/2018 | 02:42pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - British chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond on Thursday played down Unilever's (>> Unilever) (>> Unilever (NL)) decision to pick Rotterdam over London for its main headquarters, saying the conglomerate would still be paying the same amount of tax in Britain.

LONDON (Reuters) - British chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond on Thursday played down Unilever (>> Unilever (NL)) decision to pick Rotterdam over London for its main headquarters, saying the conglomerate would still be paying the same amount of tax in Britain.

"It's only the corporate headquarters that is moving, it's a relatively small number of jobs. It won't impact the amount of tax that Unilever pays in the UK," Hammond told BBC News.

"And most importantly, the two fastest growing divisions within Unilever – household products and personal care products – will be concentrated in the UK."

Unilever, Britain's third biggest company, said the decision to end 88 years of joint Anglo-Dutch ownership was not linked to Brexit or any form of protectionism but said it would simplify its structure.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)

Stocks treated in this article : Unilever (NL), Unilever
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER (NL) -1.43% 42.815 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
