UNILEVER
Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate headquarters​

03/15/2018
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever (>> Unilever) (>> Unilever (NL)), Britain's third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home in a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's government ahead of Brexit.



The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream last year announced a review of its dual-headed structure after fighting off a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz (>> The Kraft Heinz Company).

Unilever said on Thursday it would divide the business into three divisions with Beauty & Personal Care and its Home Care unit headquartered in London. The Foods & Refreshment division will be based in Rotterdam.

Unilever said its 7,300 staff in the United Kingdom will be unaffected and it will continue to be listed in London, Amsterdam and New York.

Unilever said last year that collapsing into a single entity would benefit the company and shareholders, partly by facilitating big-ticket M&A deals, but it delayed a decision on location amid heightened political sensitivity caused by Brexit.

Unilever had met with the governments of both countries in the run-up to its decision and the move will be seen as a blow to May's government one year before Britain leaves the European Union.

"The board believes the move to three divisions and the simplification of our corporate structure will create a simpler, more agile and more focused company with increased strategic flexibility for value-creating portfolio change," said Marijn Dekkers, Chairman of Unilever.

The British government said Unilever's decision was not linked to Brexit.​

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Stocks treated in this article : Unilever (NL), Unilever, The Kraft Heinz Company
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -1.17% 66.58 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.38% 43.425 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 53 081 M
EBIT 2018 9 630 M
Net income 2018 6 317 M
Debt 2018 19 531 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 18,59
P/E ratio 2019 17,75
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | ULVR | GB00B10RZP78 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,6 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER-7.81%157 873
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.08%201 327
UNILEVER (NL)-7.17%158 131
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.79%62 218
RECKITT BENCKISER-18.12%55 726
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES14.25%53 615
