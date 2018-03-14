Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER (ULVR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/14 02:29:20 pm
3834 GBp   +0.80%
02:07pUNILEVER SET TO : Sky News
RE
02:06pUnilever set to give up London headquarters in Dutch shift - Sky ..
RE
01:49pUnilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands ..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Unilever set to give up London HQ in Dutch shift: Sky News

03/14/2018 | 02:07pm CET
The Unilever building is seen in London

(Reuters) - Unilever (>> Unilever (NL)) (>> Unilever) is set to scrap its British headquarters as the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant moves to a sole home base in the Netherlands, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

(Reuters) - Unilever is set to scrap its British headquarters as the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant moves to a sole home base in the Netherlands, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

A formal announcement is due on Thursday, the report said, after the company's board meets on Wednesday to finalize the decision.

Unilever was not immediately available for comment.

The decision comes nearly a year after the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream announced a review of its complex dual-headed structure after rebuffing a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz (>> The Kraft Heinz Company).

The move by Unilever, the second-biggest public company by value in the Netherlands and third-biggest in Britain, would be a blow to the British government as it prepares for next year's exit from the European Union.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in LONDON; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Keith Weir)

Stocks treated in this article : Unilever (NL), Unilever, The Kraft Heinz Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -0.49% 67.37 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
UNILEVER (NL) 0.36% 43.715 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 53 081 M
EBIT 2018 9 630 M
Net income 2018 6 317 M
Debt 2018 19 531 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 18,61
P/E ratio 2019 17,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart UNILEVER
Duration : Period :
Unilever Technical Analysis Chart | ULVR | GB00B10RZP78 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 50,6 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus Gerardus J. Polman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marijn E. Dekkers Chairman
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Blanchard Chief Research & Development Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER-7.81%158 131
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.08%201 327
UNILEVER (NL)-7.17%158 131
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.79%62 218
RECKITT BENCKISER-18.12%55 726
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES14.57%53 615
