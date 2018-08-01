Union Jack Oil : Wressle Planning Extension Refused

Lindsay

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

1 August 2018

Union Jack Oil plc ("Union Jack" or the "Company")

Wressle Planning Extension Refused

Union Jack Oil plc (AIM: UJO), a UK-focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company notes the announcement released this morning by Edgon Resources plc ("Egdon"), in respect of the application to extend the existing planning permission at Wressle. Egdon included the following statements:

"Egdon Resources plc (AIM:EDR) advises that its application to extend planning consent for the Wressle site to 1 August 2019 was refused at today's meeting of the North Lincolnshire Council Planning Committee ("the Committee"). The application had been recommended for approval by North Lincolnshire County Council's planning officers.

Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon Resources plc, said:

"The decision of the Committee is clearly disappointing given that the application had been recommended for approval by North Lincolnshire Council's own professional planning officers, that an appeal for a previous refusal of such an application had been successful and that we have recently submitted a new application for the development of the Wressle oil field which we strongly believe comprehensively addresses the reasons for the refusal of the original planning applications and the subsequent appeals.

We intend to appeal this decision without delay and will begin preparing documentation on receipt of the Committee's decision notice.""

