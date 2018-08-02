Union Pacific : BASF Recognizes Union Pacific for Efforts to Deliver a More Sustainable Future

Omaha, Neb., August 2, 2018

Union Pacific was the only railroad recognized as a Supplier of the Year for Performance in Sustainability in North America by BASF Corporation, a company dedicated to creating chemistry for a sustainable future. The award is given to suppliers exhibiting a strong commitment supporting BASF's dedication toward environmental, social and economic success. Nine companies received honors in logistics, raw materials, and technical goods and services categories.

Union Pacific and BASF teamed up to move superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) for the first time via rail, eliminating more than 100 trucks from the road and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. SAPs absorb and retain large amounts of liquid commonly found in products such as diapers.

'Union Pacific prides itself on helping customers generate long-term, sustainable solutions,' said Kenny Rocker, Union Pacific vice president-Industrial. 'We're proud of our BASF partnership and this recognition for developing new business with growth potential.'

The project delivered a sustainable, consistent alternative supply chain for BASF's customer by expanding transportation modes and supporting on-site inventory. At the award ceremony, Union Pacific was described as a reliable partner, providing BASF with an innovative logistics solution and outstanding transportation performance.

