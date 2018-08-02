Log in
UNION PACIFIC (UNP)
Union Pacific : BASF Recognizes Union Pacific for Efforts to Deliver a More Sustainable Future

08/02/2018 | 08:56pm CEST

Omaha, Neb., August 2, 2018

Union Pacific was the only railroad recognized as a Supplier of the Year for Performance in Sustainability in North America by BASF Corporation, a company dedicated to creating chemistry for a sustainable future. The award is given to suppliers exhibiting a strong commitment supporting BASF's dedication toward environmental, social and economic success. Nine companies received honors in logistics, raw materials, and technical goods and services categories.

Union Pacific and BASF teamed up to move superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) for the first time via rail, eliminating more than 100 trucks from the road and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. SAPs absorb and retain large amounts of liquid commonly found in products such as diapers.

'Union Pacific prides itself on helping customers generate long-term, sustainable solutions,' said Kenny Rocker, Union Pacific vice president-Industrial. 'We're proud of our BASF partnership and this recognition for developing new business with growth potential.'

The project delivered a sustainable, consistent alternative supply chain for BASF's customer by expanding transportation modes and supporting on-site inventory. At the award ceremony, Union Pacific was described as a reliable partner, providing BASF with an innovative logistics solution and outstanding transportation performance.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. In the last 10 years, 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 18:55:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 793 M
EBIT 2018 8 484 M
Net income 2018 5 872 M
Debt 2018 22 166 M
Yield 2018 1,99%
P/E ratio 2018 19,11
P/E ratio 2019 16,87
EV / Sales 2018 5,84x
EV / Sales 2019 5,72x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart UNION PACIFIC
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Knight Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynden L. Tennison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC11.77%110 843
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY12.03%65 612
CSX CORPORATION28.38%60 701
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION15.89%47 750
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED12.88%28 255
DSV16.66%15 703
