Union Pacific : Names Cindy Sanborn Regional Vice President

Omaha, Neb., January 26, 2018

Union Pacific today named Cindy Sanborn regional vice president of Transportation for its Western Region, effective February 16, 2018. She succeeds Richard Castagna, who will retire after nearly 25 years of service.

Sanborn will lead rail operations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. She will be based in Roseville, California, and manage more than 10,000 track miles.

Sanborn was the first woman to hold an executive operating leadership role at a Class I Railroad, recently serving as executive vice president and chief operations officer at CSX. She held various leadership positions throughout her 30 years of service including executive vice president of operations, vice president and chief transportation officer and vice president of the northern region.

'Cindy is a rail pioneer with an excellent performance track record that aligns with Union Pacific's focus on teamwork, high ethical standards and passion for performance,' said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. 'She will build upon our Western Region's successes in world-class safety, service and efficiency.'

Sanborn holds an undergraduate degree from Emory University and an MBA from the University of Miami.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. From 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

