Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Union Pacific    UNP

UNION PACIFIC (UNP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Union Pacific : Names Cindy Sanborn Regional Vice President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 07:09am CET

Omaha, Neb., January 26, 2018

Union Pacific today named Cindy Sanborn regional vice president of Transportation for its Western Region, effective February 16, 2018. She succeeds Richard Castagna, who will retire after nearly 25 years of service.

Sanborn will lead rail operations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. She will be based in Roseville, California, and manage more than 10,000 track miles.

Sanborn was the first woman to hold an executive operating leadership role at a Class I Railroad, recently serving as executive vice president and chief operations officer at CSX. She held various leadership positions throughout her 30 years of service including executive vice president of operations, vice president and chief transportation officer and vice president of the northern region.

'Cindy is a rail pioneer with an excellent performance track record that aligns with Union Pacific's focus on teamwork, high ethical standards and passion for performance,' said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. 'She will build upon our Western Region's successes in world-class safety, service and efficiency.'

Sanborn holds an undergraduate degree from Emory University and an MBA from the University of Miami.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. From 2008-2017, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America's transportation infrastructure. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, and Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

The statements and information contained in the news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date issued. Such information by its nature may become outdated, and investors should not assume that the statements and information contained in Union Pacific's news releases remain current after the date issued. Union Pacific makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information.

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 06:09:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNION PACIFIC
07:09a UNION PACIFIC : Names Cindy Sanborn Regional Vice President
12:19a UNION PACIFIC : Hires Former CSX Executive Cindy Sanborn
01/26 UNION PACIFIC : Today's Top Supply Chain and Logistics News From WSJ
01/26 UNION PACIFIC : Begins Brazos Yard Construction in Texas, the Largest Facility C..
01/25 U.S. 'INTRANSIGENCE' WOULD HURT NAFT : Union Pacific CEO
01/25 UNION PACIFIC CEO : Train Braking Technology Is Clogging the Railway
01/25 UNION PACIFIC : Tax cuts boost Union Pacific 4Q as railroad chugs along
01/25 UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION (NYSE : UNP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Fi..
01/25 UNION PACIFIC : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
01/25 UNION PACIFIC (NYSE : UNP) reported earnings of $1.53 per share missing Walls St..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26 UNION PACIFIC : Should You Buy The Dip?
01/25 Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran..
01/25 What Netflix, Trump And The Fed May Be Implying About Equities
01/25 RETIREMENT : A Future-Proof Portfolio For Young Investors
01/25 Union Pacific Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 234 M
EBIT 2018 8 422 M
Net income 2018 5 821 M
Debt 2018 16 025 M
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 17,85
P/E ratio 2019 15,98
EV / Sales 2018 5,47x
EV / Sales 2019 5,26x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart UNION PACIFIC
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Technical Analysis Chart | UNP | US9078181081 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Knight Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynden L. Tennison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Erroll Brown Davis Independent Director
Steven R. Rogel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC5.29%105 662
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-5.50%59 012
CSX3.38%51 756
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.48%43 200
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.75%27 120
DSV-0.25%15 617
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.