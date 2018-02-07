DGAP-News: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Statement

Uniper CEO Klaus Schäfer: 'Shareholders express their trust in Uniper's value potential'



07.02.2018 / 10:56

Only a further 0.47 percent of shares has been tendered to Fortum

Focus lies on formalizing Fortum's commitments

The Finnish energy company Fortum announced today that only a further 0.47 percent of shares has been tendered in addition to E.ON's stake after the expiry of the additional acceptance period of the takeover offer to the shareholders of Uniper. The total acceptance rate is therefore 47.12 percent. Upon completion of the takeover bid, a total of 172,439,375 shares would change hands.

Uniper's CEO Klaus Schäfer comments in this regard:

"We are strengthened by the trust placed in us by our shareholders, who overwhelmingly followed our recommendation and did not accept the takeover offer. This shows us that the capital market continues to believe in our strategy and our long-term competitiveness as an independent company."

During the entire acceptance period of the takeover offer, Uniper's stock market price was well above the offered 21.31 euros per share. At times, the Uniper share was listed at up to 26.64 euros. Despite the weak stock market at the beginning of the week after the acceptance period ended, the Uniper share remains above the offer price.

Schäfer adds: "Now it's important to reach an agreement with Fortum as prospective major shareholder, in order to stand up for our employees' legitimate interests, as well as to secure our strategic and financial independence. We have already taken the first small steps in this direction. But there is still a long way to go. Irrespectively, the Management Board and the whole Uniper team strive every day to add further chapters to Uniper's young success story."

Uniper is a leading international energy company with operations in more than 40 countries and around 13,000 employees. Uniper's business is to provide a reliable supply of energy and related services. Its main operations include power generation in Europe and Russia and global energy trading. Its headquarters are in Düsseldorf, Germany.

