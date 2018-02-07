Log in
Uniper CEO Klaus Schäfer: 'Shareholders express their trust in Uniper's value potential'

02/07/2018 | 11:00am CET

DGAP-News: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Statement
Uniper CEO Klaus Schäfer: 'Shareholders express their trust in Uniper's value potential'

07.02.2018 / 10:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Only a further 0.47 percent of shares has been tendered to Fortum
  • Focus lies on formalizing Fortum's commitments

The Finnish energy company Fortum announced today that only a further 0.47 percent of shares has been tendered in addition to E.ON's stake after the expiry of the additional acceptance period of the takeover offer to the shareholders of Uniper. The total acceptance rate is therefore 47.12 percent. Upon completion of the takeover bid, a total of 172,439,375 shares would change hands.

Uniper's CEO Klaus Schäfer comments in this regard:

"We are strengthened by the trust placed in us by our shareholders, who overwhelmingly followed our recommendation and did not accept the takeover offer. This shows us that the capital market continues to believe in our strategy and our long-term competitiveness as an independent company."

During the entire acceptance period of the takeover offer, Uniper's stock market price was well above the offered 21.31 euros per share. At times, the Uniper share was listed at up to 26.64 euros. Despite the weak stock market at the beginning of the week after the acceptance period ended, the Uniper share remains above the offer price.

Schäfer adds: "Now it's important to reach an agreement with Fortum as prospective major shareholder, in order to stand up for our employees' legitimate interests, as well as to secure our strategic and financial independence. We have already taken the first small steps in this direction. But there is still a long way to go. Irrespectively, the Management Board and the whole Uniper team strive every day to add further chapters to Uniper's young success story."

About Uniper
Uniper is a leading international energy company with operations in more than 40 countries and around 13,000 employees. Uniper's business is to provide a reliable supply of energy and related services. Its main operations include power generation in Europe and Russia and global energy trading. Its headquarters are in Düsseldorf, Germany.

For further information
please contact:

Leif Erichsen
T +49 2 11-45 79-35 70
M +49 1 71-5 63 92 42
[email protected]

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Uniper SE management and other information currently available to Uniper. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Uniper SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.


07.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 5 01
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

652157  07.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=652157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
