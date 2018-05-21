Unipol Gruppo : Corporate › Governance Publication of minutes from the Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF MINUTES FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Bologna, 21 May 2018

It is hereby announced that the Minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. held on 24 April 2018 are available to the public at the registered office, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com), as well as on the Company website www.unipol.it (under the Section Corporate Governance/Shareholders'

Meetings/2018/Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 24 April 2018).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the main insurance groups in Europe, with total premiums of roughly €12.3bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life and €4.4bn in Life (figures from 2017). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., founded at the start of 2014 and a leader in Italy in the Non-Life business, particularly MV TPL. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions, and maintains a presence in the bancassurance channel. Lastly, it also operates in the banking realm through the network of Unipol Banca branches and manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo Media Relations Investor Relations Fernando Vacarini Adriano Donati Massimiliano Parboni Giovanni Vantaggi T. +39 051 5077705 T. +39 051 5077933 T. +39 335 8304078 T. +39 328 8317379 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] Barabino & Partners

Follow us onUnipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PRhttp://changes.unipol.itwww.unipol.it

www.unipol.it