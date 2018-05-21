Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Unipol Gruppo SpA    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA (UNI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Unipol Gruppo : Corporate › Governance Publication of minutes from the Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF MINUTES FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Bologna, 21 May 2018

It is hereby announced that the Minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. held on 24 April 2018 are available to the public at the registered office, on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com), as well as on the Company website www.unipol.it (under the Section Corporate Governance/Shareholders'

Meetings/2018/Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 24 April 2018).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the main insurance groups in Europe, with total premiums of roughly €12.3bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life and €4.4bn in Life (figures from 2017). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., founded at the start of 2014 and a leader in Italy in the Non-Life business, particularly MV TPL. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions, and maintains a presence in the bancassurance channel. Lastly, it also operates in the banking realm through the network of Unipol Banca branches and manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Barabino & Partners

Follow us onUnipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PRhttp://changes.unipol.itwww.unipol.it

www.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
06:10pUNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Governance Publication of minutes from the Sh..
PU
05/21UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16UNIPOL GRUPPO : Group - Notice dividend payment financial year 2017
PU
05/09UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Financial Unipol Gruppo S.p.S. Shareholders&r..
PU
05/07UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA : quaterly earnings release
04/23BPER investor Unipol says would support potential cash call
RE
04/23UNIPOL GRUPPO : has no plans to shorten group's chain of control - CEO
RE
04/19CORPORATE &RSAQUO; INSTITUTIONAL REP : Unipol ranks first for reputation in the ..
PU
02/14UNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Financial Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. Shareholders&r..
PU
01/22CORPORATE &RSAQUO; FINANCIAL UNIPOL : Calendar of corporate events for 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Unipol Gruppo S.p.A ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/09Unipol Gruppo S.p.A ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Unipol Gruppo S.p.A ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016ITALIAN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM : Don't Underestimate The Risks 
2016Yield Sprouting From 'Dividend Stumps' 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 12 872 M
EBIT 2018 820 M
Net income 2018 441 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,34%
P/E ratio 2018 6,53
P/E ratio 2019 7,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 3 098 M
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | UNI | IT0004810054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,85 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pier Luigi Morara Independent Non-Executive Director
Ernesto dalle Rive Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA7.49%3 641
ALLIANZ0.00%99 502
CHUBB LTD-8.62%62 627
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-7.44%49 446
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP6.17%47 748
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-0.48%41 098
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.