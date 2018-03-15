United Cannabis Corp : United Cannabis Corporation Receives Approval For Clinical Trials On Its Prana P1 THC Activated Capsules For Chronic Pain

The Phase 1 Study Will Be Conducted At the Caribbean Institute For Health Research

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced that Jamaica's University of the West Indies' Ethics Committee has reviewed and approved its proposal to conduct clinical trials on its Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals P1 Capsules for the treatment of chronic pain.

The study, titled, "An Open-Label, Phase 1, 2-Way crossover study evaluating the pharmacokinetics of Prana P1 THC activated capsules," will be conducted in conjunction with Cannabinoid Research & Development ("CRD"), the Company's Jamaican subsidiary, at the Centre For Cannabis Research at the University Of West Indies, Mona Campus, in Jamaica.

Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, commented on the announcement, "We started United Cannabis to advance the role of cannabis in medicine, and our ability to conduct clinical trials is a major step toward that objective. While we continue to pursue that goal here in the United States, Jamaica currently provides a more favorable regulatory environment and we are excited to begin the endeavor of demonstrating the efficacy of our Prana products to the pharmaceutical community."

CRD's Chief Executive Officer, Kenyama Brown, added "For us at CRD, this milestone is yet another achievement in our quest to fully exploit cannabis in all its facets. We take our role in the industry seriously and believe that clinical trials are a very necessary step in our agenda to promote greater acceptance of medical cannabis by the global science community. This announcement is even more special owing to the fact that this clinical work will be done right here in Jamaica, and we would like to thank the government of Jamaica, the University of the West Indies, the Cannabis Licensing Authority and the Ministry of Health, whose collaborative efforts have afforded us the opportunity to make this announcement."

About Cannabinoid Research & Development Limited

Cannabinoid Research & Development (CRD), a subsidiary of United Cannabis, is a Jamaican based corporation pursuing local licensing to advance the use of medical cannabis therapies through biomedical research and development for the nutraceutical industry. CRD focuses on genetic restoration, cannabinoid isolation techniques, scientific research, educational programs, and promotes domestic job opportunities. John Sayers, along with Kenyama Brown, local Jamaican directors and executives of CRD, coupled with Jamaican partners specializing in agricultural science and plant-based medicine, will help United Cannabis implement Sayer's 40 years of agricultural methodologies into localized educational curriculums, job training programs, and help with the integration of localized products.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. The Company has long advocated the application of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. Most of the Company's products are patent protected, first in class medicines with applications to a global market. United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us.

Contact: [email protected]

Phone: 303-386-7321

