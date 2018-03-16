Log in
UNITED COMMUNITY BANCORP INC (UCBA)
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of United Community Bancorp to Civista Bancshares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

03/16/2018 | 03:07pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased United Community Bancorp (“United Community” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: UCBA) stock prior to March 12, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of United Community to Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQCM: CIVB). Under the terms of the agreement, United Community shareholders will receive the equivalent of 1.027 shares of Civista common stock and $2.54 in cash per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/united-community-bancorp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of United Community breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Civista Bancshares, Inc. is underpaying for United Community shares, thus unlawfully harming United Community shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
