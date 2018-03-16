Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of United Community Bancorp to Civista Bancshares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased United Community Bancorp (“United
Community” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: UCBA) stock prior
to March 12, 2018.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced
an investigation into the fairness of the sale
of United Community to Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQCM: CIVB).
Under the terms of the agreement, United Community shareholders
will receive the equivalent of 1.027 shares of Civista common stock and
$2.54 in cash per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go
to:
http://www.zlk.com/mna/united-community-bancorp
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or
by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation concerns whether the Board of United Community breached
their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the
Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is underpaying for United Community shares,
thus unlawfully harming United Community shareholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of
dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please
feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005444/en/