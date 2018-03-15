United Community Bancorp Shareholder Alert: Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigates Merger with Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie
Briscoe is investigating potential claims against the Board of
Directors of United Community Bancorp (“UCBA”) (NASDAQ: UCBA) concerning
the merger with Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB). Under the terms
of the agreement, UCBA shareholders will only receive $2.54 in cash and
1.027 shares of CIVB for each share of UCBA held.
If you are an affected investor, and you want to learn more about the
investigation or if you have information that you believe would be
helpful to our investigation of the fairness of the proposed
transaction, contact Willie Briscoe at The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC via
email at [email protected]
or by calling (888) 809-2750. There is no cost or fee to you.
The investigation centers on whether UCBA’s Board of Directors is acting
in the shareholders’ best interests, whether the board is properly
negotiating a higher share price for the shareholders, and whether the
board has employed an adequate process to review and act on the proposed
transaction.
The
Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC is a full-service business litigation and
shareholder rights advocacy firm with more than 20 years of experience
in complex litigation matters, including claims of investor and
stockholder fraud, shareholder derivative suits, and securities class
actions.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005903/en/