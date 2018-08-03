United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) reported that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable October 5, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2018.



About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company based in Blairsville, Georgia with $12.4 billion in assets. The company’s banking subsidiary, United Community Bank, is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service banks, operating 150 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The bank specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For the last five years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America. Additional information about the company and the bank’s full range of products and services can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

