United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®

Henderson, Nev., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (UHP) (OTC: UEEC), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp, a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors, today announced that it has obtained Class III and CE mark approval for HemoStyp in the European Economic Area (EEA). The EEA comprises the 28 European Union members and a number of other countries. Accordingly, HemoStyp is approved for use in internal surgical procedures in more than 30 countries.



“We are pleased to have received CE mark approval for HemoStyp, as this allows us to consider partnership and marketing proposals for the European market,” said Douglas K. Beplate, CEO, UHP.

The approval was received following the provision of all required documentation by the relevant regulatory agencies. The CE marking --CE is an acronym for the French term "Conformité Européenne"-- certifies that a product has met EEA health, safety, and environmental requirements, which ensure consumer safety. Manufacturers in the EEA and abroad must meet CE marking requirements where applicable to market their products in Europe. A manufacturer who has gone through the conformity assessment process may affix the CE mark to its product. With the CE marking, the product may be marketed throughout the EEA, which comprises 33 countries with a population of exceeding 517 million and a GDP exceeding $17 trillion. For a list of countries that require the CE marking, see: CE Marking Countries.

About United Health Products Inc.

United Health Products, Inc. (UEEC) develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp®, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose, which is all natural, and designed to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds and helps control bleeding. UEEC is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products, and expanding its current markets. For more on United Health Products Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact: IR Contact: United Health Products Inc. Pan Consultants Ltd. 877-358-3444 Philippe Niemetz 212 – 344 -6464



