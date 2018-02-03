NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH MERRILL LYNCH ACCOUNTS: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to Investigate and Pursue Claims on Behalf of UPS Employees Who Sustained Losses from Unsuitable Covered Call Writing Strategies

The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. (“K&T”), www.nasd-law.com,
continues to investigate and pursue claims for current and former UPS
(NYSE:UPS) employees with Merrill Lynch accounts, for losses sustained
from unsuitable
covered call writing strategies for concentrated UPS stock positions.
K&T recently filed a claim against Merrill Lynch on behalf of a former
UPS (NYSE:UPS) employee for losses sustained from unsuitable covered
call writing strategies for concentrated UPS stock positions.
According to the claim, the Claimant, worked with UPS for 31 years. He
accumulated more than 29,000 shares through the UPS’s Employee Stock
Purchase Program and the Manager Incentive Program. He invested his
shares with Merrill Lynch, who recommended a call writing strategy, to
earn present income. The strategy was improperly implemented, and it
lead to the Claimant losing thousands of his shares. The Claimant’s
specific investment objective was not to lose his shares, which he was
assured he would not. More importantly, the Claimant was earning much
needed quarterly dividends, which he relies upon in his retirement. The
strike prices that the call
options were sold at were far too low given market conditions, and
the firm failed to buy them back. These recommendations led to the
Claimant losing thousands of his shares as well as a significant portion
of his much-needed dividend payments.
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices
of Merrill Lynch for FINRA
sales practice violations including: unsuitable
recommendations, misrepresentation
and omissions of material facts, and failure
to supervise. Current and former UPS employees who held accounts at
Merrill Lynch, and have information relating to the manner in with the
firm handled their concentrated portfolios, are encouraged to contact
the attorneys of Klayman & Toskes, P.A., at (888) 997-9956, or visit our
firm’s website at www.nasd-law.com.
About Klayman & Toskes, P.A.
K&T is a leading national securities law firm which practices
exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on
behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in
large and complex securities matters. The firm represents high
net-worth, ultra-high net-worth, and institutional investors, such as
non-profit organizations, unions, public pension funds, and
multi-employer pension funds. K&T has office locations in California,
Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
