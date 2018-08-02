Log in
UPS Assembles 500 Hygiene Kits For Atlanta Homeless Teens Heading Back To School In Fulton County

08/02/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week students enrolled in Fulton County Schools (FCS) will begin the new school year. Unfortunately for homeless Atlanta teens trying to head back to school, purchasing even the most basic items can pose a challenge. Today, to help with this need, Kevin Warren, UPS’s new chief marketing officer and members of UPS’s African American Business Resource Group (AABRG), in partnership with the Ed Isakson YMCA, led an effort to create 500 hygiene kits packed with bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, lotions and combs. Not having access to these supplies puts students at a disadvantage, as it often affects their confidence and self-esteem. For kids to be homeless yet be able to stay in school, it’s an opportunity for hope. The UPS Foundation also made a $10,000 donation to the Ed Isakson YMCA for their youth programs.

ATLANTA, August 2, 2018 – Next week students enrolled in Fulton County Schools (FCS) will begin the new school year. Unfortunately for homeless Atlanta teens trying to head back to school, purchasing even the most basic items can pose a challenge. Today, to help with this need, Kevin Warren, UPS’s new chief marketing officer and members of UPS’s African American Business Resource Group (AABRG), in partnership with the Ed Isakson YMCA, led an effort to create 500 hygiene kits packed with bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, lotions and combs. Not having access to these supplies puts students at a disadvantage, as it often affects their confidence and self-esteem. For kids to be homeless yet be able to stay in school, it’s an opportunity for hope. The UPS Foundation also made a $10,000 donation to the Ed Isakson YMCA for their youth programs.


About The UPS Foundation
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight; the facilitation of international trade, and the deployment of advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2017, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $118 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS Foundation on Twitter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Contacts:     Kristen Petrella, UPS
 404-828-4182
 [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0fd09d5-d50a-4a0a-ae94-cd74f8ef25f4

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
