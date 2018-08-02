UPS Assembles 500 Hygiene Kits For Atlanta Homeless Teens Heading Back To School In Fulton County

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week students enrolled in Fulton County Schools (FCS) will begin the new school year. Unfortunately for homeless Atlanta teens trying to head back to school, purchasing even the most basic items can pose a challenge. Today, to help with this need, Kevin Warren, UPS’s new chief marketing officer and members of UPS’s African American Business Resource Group (AABRG), in partnership with the Ed Isakson YMCA, led an effort to create 500 hygiene kits packed with bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, lotions and combs. Not having access to these supplies puts students at a disadvantage, as it often affects their confidence and self-esteem. For kids to be homeless yet be able to stay in school, it’s an opportunity for hope. The UPS Foundation also made a $10,000 donation to the Ed Isakson YMCA for their youth programs.



