Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Parcel Service    UPS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/31 05:08:37 pm
121 USD   +1.93%
04:42pUPS partners with LA-based startup to develop electric delivery t..
RE
04:04pUPS partners with LA-based startup to develop electric delivery t..
RE
03:01pUPS To Test New Electric Vehicle
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UPS partners with LA-based startup to develop electric delivery truck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:42pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles of United Parcel Service are seen at the new package sorting and delivery UPS hub in Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said it would partner with a Los Angeles-based company to develop an electric medium-duty delivery truck, as the package delivery company expands its fleet of alternative-fuel vehicles.

The truck, developed jointly with electric commercial vehicle startup Thor Trucks Inc, is expected to be deployed later this year, UPS said on Tuesday.

The truck will have a driving range of about 100 miles, with lightweight battery designed and built by Thor.

UPS will test the class-6 delivery truck for the first six months, including its battery capacity and technical integration, after which UPS may buy more of these trucks.

This will be a part of UPS's plan of about 9,300 low-emission vehicles, including all-electric, hybrid electric and CNG, to understand which technology works best for some routes.

UPS has partnered with Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-new electric delivery van and it also has pre-ordered 125 electric semi-trucks from Tesla Inc.

Vehicle manufacturers such as Daimler and Navistar International Corp, and a slew of new entrants, are racing to overcome the challenges of substituting batteries for diesel engines in delivery vehicles as regulators crack down on carbon dioxide and soot pollution.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER -0.02% 59.33 Delayed Quote.-16.17%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP 0.62% 42.53 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
TESLA 0.07% 290.7948 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 2.05% 121.15 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC -3.01% 1.45 Delayed Quote.-41.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
04:42pUPS partners with LA-based startup to develop electric delivery truck
RE
04:04pUPS partners with LA-based startup to develop electric delivery truck
RE
03:01pUPS To Test New Electric Vehicle
GL
07/30UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Applauds Suspension of Georgia Jet Fuel Tax
PU
07/30UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : New Victoria business offers shipping services
AQ
07/27UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS man delivers good will
AQ
07/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Ergonomic Gear S..
AQ
07/26Southwest Ranks Highest Among Airlines in Management Top 250
DJ
07/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Meets Rising Demand -- WSJ
DJ
07/26UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Top court adviser suggests ruling against EU veto of UPS..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30UPS FOLLOW-UP : Demonstrating Success 
07/26Thoughts On UPS 
07/26A Quality-Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio - Volume 2 
07/26Facebook Takes The FANGs Out (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/26WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Facebook Takes The FANGs Out 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 913 M
EBIT 2018 7 629 M
Net income 2018 6 215 M
Debt 2018 18 837 M
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 16,65
P/E ratio 2019 14,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,69x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
United Parcel Service Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez Chief Information & Engineering Officer, Senior VP
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-0.37%102 429
FEDEX CORPORATION-3.49%64 152
DEUTSCHE POST-24.81%42 880
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON16.40%13 209
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.42%12 144
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 019
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.