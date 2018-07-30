Log in
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
News

United Parcel Service : UPS Applauds Suspension of Georgia Jet Fuel Tax

07/30/2018

US 07/30/18

Atlanta, GA

UPS® (NYSE: UPS) applauds the announcement today by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's office to suspend the collection of the jet fuel tax.

'The removal of this tax makes Georgia more competitive in the market for passenger and cargo air service, which is a positive move for UPS and for our customers.'

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably - for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Learn more about our efforts at ups.com/sustainability. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. Our new sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Disclaimer

UPS - United Parcel Service Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 21:51:07 UTC
