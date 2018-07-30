United Parcel Service : UPS Applauds Suspension of Georgia Jet Fuel Tax

US 07/30/18

Atlanta, GA



UPS® (NYSE: UPS) applauds the announcement today by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's office to suspend the collection of the jet fuel tax.

'The removal of this tax makes Georgia more competitive in the market for passenger and cargo air service, which is a positive move for UPS and for our customers.'

About UPS

