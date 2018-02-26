Log in
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
United Parcel Service : UPS seeks 1.7 billion euro damages from EU after TNT bid blocked

02/26/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Woman walks past a sign bearing the UPS logo at a job fair in Chicago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (>> United Parcel Service), the world's largest package delivery company, is seeking 1.742 billion euros (1.53 billion pounds) in damages from EU antitrust regulators after they blocked its bid to buy Dutch peer TNT five years ago.

The move was expected after an EU court agreed with UPS in March 2017 that the European Commission had been wrong to prevent the deal.

The Commission's 2013 decision "is tainted with serious breaches of rules of law", UPS said in a filing with the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest.

"The applicant claims these breaches in turn caused the applicant's loss because had they not taken place, UPS would have acquired TNT," the European Union's official journal said on Monday in summarising the complaint.

The Commission will defend itself in court, a Commission spokesman said.

Merger vetoes are rare. Of 6,833 potential mergers notified to the Commission since 1990, only 27 have been rejected.

The European Commission rejected the proposed 5.2 billion euro deal in 2013, saying UPS had not offered sufficient concessions to allay concerns that the deal would hurt consumers. UPS challenged this decision.

The General Court of the European Union, the EU's second highest court, found that the Commission had infringed UPS's rights of defence by relying on a different econometric model in its analysis than that used in previous exchanges of views and arguments.

The Commission has appealed against that court ruling.

U.S. rival FedEx acquired TNT in 2015, winning unconditional EU regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop/Keith Weir)

By Foo Yun Chee

FEDEX CORPORATION 2.77% 252.22 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 70 148 M
EBIT 2018 8 705 M
Net income 2018 6 315 M
Debt 2018 18 709 M
Yield 2018 3,35%
P/E ratio 2018 14,59
P/E ratio 2019 13,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 91 007 M
David P. Abney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard N. Peretz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Juan R. Perez SVP, Chief Information & Engineering Officer
Carol B. Tomé Independent Director
Michael J. Burns Independent Director
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-11.81%90 223
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.65%65 178
DEUTSCHE POST-5.84%56 458
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON-0.54%11 371
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.07%10 437
ROYAL MAIL25.97%7 862
