UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP (USM)

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP (USM)
United States Cellular : U.S. CELLULAR WINS FIFTH STRAIGHT J.D. POWER AWARD FOR HIGHEST NETWORK QUALITY PERFORMANCE

07/27/2018 | 12:07am CEST

U.S. CELLULAR WINS FIFTH STRAIGHT J.D. POWER AWARD FOR HIGHEST NETWORK QUALITY PERFORMANCE

MILWAUKEE (July 26, 2018) - For the fifth time in a row and 21st time since 20061, U.S. Cellular® (NYSE: USM) is the top ranked wireless carrier in J.D. Power's Wireless Network Quality Performance Study. The national wireless carrier was ranked #1 in the North Central Region2, which includes its ultra-fast network service in Wisconsin and Illinois, and it is the only region that the company is eligible to receive this J.D Power award.

'Consistently receiving this recognition from J.D. Power is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented group of engineers who make it their priority to ensure our customers stay connected wherever they are,' said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer for U.S. Cellular. 'They live and work in the communities we serve, and their local expertise gives us the ultimate advantage in helping us deliver on our promise to provide an unmatched wireless experience for our customers.'

The 2018 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study-Volume 2 is based on responses from 36,320 wireless customers. Carrier performance is examined in six regions: Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West. In addition to evaluating the network quality experienced by customers with wireless phones, the study also measures the network performance of tablets and mobile broadband devices. The study was fielded from January through June 2018.

12006-2013 Volumes 1 and 2, 2016 Volume 2 - 2018 Volume 2
2Tied for highest ranking
For J.D. Power award information, visit www.jdpower.com.

About U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the fifth time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

For more information, contact:
Katie Frey, U.S. Cellular
773-355-3275
[email protected]

Disclaimer

U.S. Cellular - United States Cellular Corporation published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:06:02 UTC
