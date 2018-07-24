Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/24 03:20:33 pm
128.915 USD   -0.35%
02:50pUNITED TECHNOLO : Raises Guidance on 2Q Beat -- Earnings Review
DJ
02:30pUNITED TECHNOLO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:04pUNITED TECHNOLO : UTC Posts Strong Gains In 2nd Quarter Profit, Reve..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

United Technologies : Raises Guidance on 2Q Beat -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) reported its second-quarter earnings Tuesday. Here is what you need to know:

EARNINGS: The industrial conglomerate posted a profit of $2 billion, up 42% from a year ago. The results included a one-time gain from the sale of Taylor Co., a foodservice equipment manufacturer, to Middleby Corporation. On an adjusted basis, its earnings rose 6% to $1.97 a share from the prior year, compared with the $1.85 a share analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected.

REVENUE: Revenue increased 9% to $16.7 billion, above the $16.3 billion analysts expected, as sales were up across all units. Operating profit margins dropped in Otis while its climate, controls and security unit, Pratt & Whitney and its aerospace unit rose.

GUIDANCE: The company raised its 2018 sales outlook to a range of $63.5 billion to $64.5 billion from $63 billion to $64.5 billion as previously guided. The company raised its adjusted EPS outlook range to $7.10 to $7.25 a share from $6.95 to $7.15, excluding the pending acquisition of aviation firm Rockwell Collins.

STOCK: United Technologies shares were down 1.05% in premarket trading.

Write to Kimberly Chin at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
02:50pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Raises Guidance on 2Q Beat -- Earnings Review
DJ
02:30pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:04pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : UTC Posts Strong Gains In 2nd Quarter Profit, Revenue, Boo..
AQ
01:47pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Raises Outlook as Profit Jumps
DJ
01:09pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
12:56pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results Raises 2018 Outlook
PR
12:40pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:22pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : MILITARY $64,807 Federal Contract Awarded to United Techno..
AQ
01:01aU.S., European allies map out larger role for F-35 fighter
RE
07/21UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Oklahoma ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:28aUnited Technology +2% as Q2 beats estimates; raises full-year forecast 
06:55aUnited Technologies beats by $0.12, beats on revenue 
07/23Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/22THE PASSIVE DGI CORE PORTFOLIO : Midyear Review 
07/21STOCKS TO WATCH : FANGs Out In Tech 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 103 M
EBIT 2018 8 665 M
Net income 2018 5 593 M
Debt 2018 14 965 M
Yield 2018 2,25%
P/E ratio 2018 18,58
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 150 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Akhil Johri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vince Campisi Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Digital
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.41%104 216
AIRBUS SE27.01%95 918
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.85%92 098
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.02%58 005
RAYTHEON4.72%57 864
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.18%56 488
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.