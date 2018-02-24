Log in
News

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against United Therapeutics Corporation - UTHR

02/24/2018 | 06:00pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) resulting from allegations that United Therapeutics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 21, 2018, United Therapeutics disclosed that its cost of product sales was above expectations due to an increase in the royalty rate United Therapeutics is required to pay Eli Lilly for Adcirca under an amended licensed agreement. On this news, shares of United Therapeutics fell $17.41 or approximately 12.9% over the next two trading days to close at $117.55 per share on February 22, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by United Therapeutics investors. If you purchased shares of United Therapeutics, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1170.html for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Daniel Sadeh of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
