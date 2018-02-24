Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against United Therapeutics Corporation - UTHR

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) resulting from
allegations that United Therapeutics may have issued materially
misleading business information to the investing public.
On February 21, 2018, United Therapeutics disclosed that its cost of
product sales was above expectations due to an increase in the royalty
rate United Therapeutics is required to pay Eli Lilly for Adcirca under
an amended licensed agreement. On this news, shares of United
Therapeutics fell $17.41 or approximately 12.9% over the next two
trading days to close at $117.55 per share on February 22, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by United Therapeutics investors. If you purchased shares of
United Therapeutics, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1170.html
for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Daniel Sadeh
of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
