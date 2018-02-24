Log in
United Therapeutics Corporation : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against United Therapeutics Corporation

02/24/2018 | 07:38pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of United Therapeutics Corporation ("United Therapeutics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: UTHR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on the Company's February 21, 2018, announcement that its cost of product sales exceeded expectations due to an increase in the royalty rate the Company must pay Eli Lilly for one of its drugs.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, please sign up at http://schallfirm.com/join-action-form/?slug=united-therapeutics-corporation&id=1158

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected]

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
