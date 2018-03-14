Log in
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION (UTHR)
United Therapeutics Corporation : To Present At Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

03/14/2018 | 11:01am CET

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) announced today that Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics, will provide an overview and update on the company's business at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 9:45 AM Eastern Time, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the United Therapeutics website at http://www.unither.com under the "Investors" tab in the "Events and Presentations" section. An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the presentation ends and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days. [uthr-g]

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-therapeutics-corporation-to-present-at-oppenheimer-28th-annual-healthcare-conference-300613576.html

SOURCE United Therapeutics Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
