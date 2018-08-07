Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Corp    UVV

UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 08:15:37 pm
67.95 USD   +0.52%
07:48pUNIVERSAL CORPO : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/31UNIVERSAL CORPO : Announces Conference Call
PR
07/06UNIVERSAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Universal Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of seventy-five cents ($0.75) per share on the common shares of the Company, payable November 5, 2018, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2018.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Universal Corporation is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries.  Its revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, were $2.0 billion. For more information on Universal Corporation, visit its website at www.universalcorp.com.

 

Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-300693378.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL CORP
07:48pUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/03UNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
07/31UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces Conference Call
PR
07/06UNIVERSAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/05THURSDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Cigarettes & Tobacco, Auto Dealerships
AQ
05/29UNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Sets Annual Meeting Date
PR
05/25UNIVERSAL : VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/24EARNINGS : Universal Corp. Earnings: Universal Corp.
AQ
05/23UNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:52aBeat The Recession With Dividends 
08/01UNIVERSAL CORP. : Buy In Slowly, But Buy In 
07/16How To Retire At 62 With A Measly Million 
07/10High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - July Update 
06/26Universal Is Having The Better Year, But Altria Remains The Best Long Term In.. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.