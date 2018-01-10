Universal Electronics : Helps Give Voice to the New Dish Remote Control

Universal
Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in
universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today
announced that it has supported the development of a new voice remote
control for DISH. UEI’s technology is one of the essential new
ingredients in the DISH-designed remote. Tapped for its experience and
expertise in voice controls, UEI is focused on critical aspects of voice
capture and clarity in the microphone embedded in the remote to deliver
subscribers’ voice commands to the DISH Hopper set-top box.
Key UEI Contributions
-
Microphone: The process begins by selecting and implementing
the best microphone for clear and high-quality sound capture. The
location and placement of the microphone is crucial for user guidance
and optimal audio input.
-
Data compression: The next step in the voice transmission
process involves compressing the data for efficient wireless
transmission and clear data transfer. Just as important, are
decompression and schemes that will meet recognition software
requirements. Certain voice-over-RF options, such as RF4CE and BLE
require compression for successful data transmission.
-
Radio: The integration of the high-performance radio is key for
the fast, reliable and high-quality data transmission, as well as
optimal range.
-
Fit and Finish: Universal Electronics has extensive knowledge
in the design, testing and manufacturing processes for voice remotes,
with over 30 years leadership in the industry. Highest quality of
assembly is ensured with customized tooling and acoustic testing of
units.
-
ASR: UEI has a longstanding background in close cooperation
with Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engines for clear and precise
data transfer.
The advanced voice remote, manufactured by UEI, incorporates
cutting-edge features that further enhance delivery and the enabling of
voice communication between the remote control and the set-top box. With
its extensive experience in design, testing, and manufacturing of voice
remotes, UEI has already shipped over 40 million voice remotes worldwide.
Executive Quotes
-
“Voice control has advanced from being the technology of the future to
being one of the hottest new technologies of the day. Dish is among
the first in America to offer advanced voice control to their
customers,” said Lou Hughes, Chief Operating Officer at Universal
Electronics.
-
“The remote control is a primary customer touchpoint. Making
navigation and discovery effortless, delivering more customized and
personalized results for a better customer entertainment experience,”
said Rob Sadler, DISH senior manager of product.
Universal Electronics was previously recognized by The National Academy
of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) with a 2017
Technology & Engineering Achievement Emmy® for its work relating
to voice navigation technologies for discovering and interacting with TV
content. The award recognizes excellence in engineering and creativity
that has materially affected the television viewing experience.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control
and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more information,
please visit www.uei.com/about.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made
pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting
something other than historical fact are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a
number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development,
delivery and market acceptance of the DISH products and technologies
identified in this release; the continued penetration and growth of the
products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other
factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves
may differ materially from any forward looking statement due to such
risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to
revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
