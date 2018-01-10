Universal Electronics : Helps Give Voice to the New Dish Remote Control

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today announced that it has supported the development of a new voice remote control for DISH. UEI’s technology is one of the essential new ingredients in the DISH-designed remote. Tapped for its experience and expertise in voice controls, UEI is focused on critical aspects of voice capture and clarity in the microphone embedded in the remote to deliver subscribers’ voice commands to the DISH Hopper set-top box.

Key UEI Contributions

Microphone: The process begins by selecting and implementing the best microphone for clear and high-quality sound capture. The location and placement of the microphone is crucial for user guidance and optimal audio input.

The process begins by selecting and implementing the best microphone for clear and high-quality sound capture. The location and placement of the microphone is crucial for user guidance and optimal audio input. Data compression: The next step in the voice transmission process involves compressing the data for efficient wireless transmission and clear data transfer. Just as important, are decompression and schemes that will meet recognition software requirements. Certain voice-over-RF options, such as RF4CE and BLE require compression for successful data transmission.

The next step in the voice transmission process involves compressing the data for efficient wireless transmission and clear data transfer. Just as important, are decompression and schemes that will meet recognition software requirements. Certain voice-over-RF options, such as RF4CE and BLE require compression for successful data transmission. Radio: The integration of the high-performance radio is key for the fast, reliable and high-quality data transmission, as well as optimal range.

The integration of the high-performance radio is key for the fast, reliable and high-quality data transmission, as well as optimal range. Fit and Finish: Universal Electronics has extensive knowledge in the design, testing and manufacturing processes for voice remotes, with over 30 years leadership in the industry. Highest quality of assembly is ensured with customized tooling and acoustic testing of units.

Universal Electronics has extensive knowledge in the design, testing and manufacturing processes for voice remotes, with over 30 years leadership in the industry. Highest quality of assembly is ensured with customized tooling and acoustic testing of units. ASR: UEI has a longstanding background in close cooperation with Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engines for clear and precise data transfer.

The advanced voice remote, manufactured by UEI, incorporates cutting-edge features that further enhance delivery and the enabling of voice communication between the remote control and the set-top box. With its extensive experience in design, testing, and manufacturing of voice remotes, UEI has already shipped over 40 million voice remotes worldwide.

Executive Quotes

“Voice control has advanced from being the technology of the future to being one of the hottest new technologies of the day. Dish is among the first in America to offer advanced voice control to their customers,” said Lou Hughes, Chief Operating Officer at Universal Electronics.

“The remote control is a primary customer touchpoint. Making navigation and discovery effortless, delivering more customized and personalized results for a better customer entertainment experience,” said Rob Sadler, DISH senior manager of product.

Universal Electronics was previously recognized by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) with a 2017 Technology & Engineering Achievement Emmy® for its work relating to voice navigation technologies for discovering and interacting with TV content. The award recognizes excellence in engineering and creativity that has materially affected the television viewing experience.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more information, please visit www.uei.com/about.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of the DISH products and technologies identified in this release; the continued penetration and growth of the products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Visit UEI at CES in the LVCC South Hall 1 (lower level) Booth #20831

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005917/en/