Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Health Realty Income Trust    UHT

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST (UHT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 09:00:00 pm
60.065 USD   -0.21%
09:17pUNIVERSAL HEALT : Announces Dividend
PR
03/01UNIVERSAL HEALT : reports 4Q results
AQ
03/01UNIVERSAL HEALT : Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financia..
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Universal Health Realty Income Trust : Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:17pm CET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.665 per share on April 2, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2018.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.   The Trust has sixty-eight investments in twenty states.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-realty-income-trust-announces-dividend-300614820.html

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY IN
09:17pUNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Announces Dividend
PR
03/14UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Free Research Report as Medical Propertie..
AC
03/08UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
03/01UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
03/01UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : reports 4Q results
AQ
03/01UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
PR
02/28UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
2017UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Announces Dividend Increase
PR
2017UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Universal Health REIT reports Q4 results 
02/16TOP CHAMPION DIVIDEND GAINERS : Meredith, National Fuel, Federal Realty... In Br.. 
01/17Top Dividend Champion Yielders Are AT&T, Realty Income And National Retail Fo.. 
01/11High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - January Update 
2017Omega Healthcare A Value Trap? Bah, Humbug 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.