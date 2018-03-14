Universal Health Realty Income Trust : Free Research Report as Medical Properties Quarterly Revenue Surged 34%; NFFO Advanced 19%

Stock Monitor: Universal Health Realty Income Trust Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter 2017, MPT's total revenues surged 34% to $205.0 million compared to $153.3 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $197.6 million.

MPT's revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, increased 30% to $704.7 million from $541.1 million in FY16.

MPT's net income for Q4 2017 was $71.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $43.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's normalized funds from operation (NFFO) for the reported quarter was $134.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $100.7 million, or a record $0.31 per diluted share, in the year earlier corresponding quarter. MPT's reported numbers surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $0.35 per share.

For FY17, MPT's net income was $289.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to net income of $225.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in FY16. For FY17, MPT's NFFO totaled $474.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, from $334.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in FY16.

Portfolio Update

During Q4 2017, MPT completed $95.0 million in real estate acquisitions and commenced funding the development of a $113.5 million acute care hospital. With these transactions and commitments, the Company has pro-forma total gross assets of approximately $9.5 billion including $6.6 billion in general acute care hospitals, $2.0 billion in inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and $0.4 billion in long-term acute care hospitals.

MPT's pro-forma portfolio includes 276 properties representing more than 32,000 licensed beds in 29 states and in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. The properties are leased to or mortgaged by 31 hospital operating companies.

During FY17, MPT closed approximately $2.2 billion in acquisitions compared to approximately $1.8 billion in FY16 and $1.7 billion in FY15, resulting in 34% compound annual growth in assets over the past three years.

Upcoming Dividend

On February 15, 2018, MPT announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock to be paid on April 12, 2018, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2018.

Outlook

For full year 2018, MPT is forecasting net income in the range from $1.02 to $1.06 per diluted share and NFFO in the band of $1.42 to $1.46 per diluted share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Medical Properties Trust's stock marginally dropped 0.38%, ending the trading session at $13.20.

Volume traded for the day: 2.37 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.35 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 6.11%; and past twelve-month period ? up 6.97%

After yesterday's close, Medical Properties Trust's market cap was at $4.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.02.

The stock has a dividend yield of 7.58%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Healthcare Facilities industry.

