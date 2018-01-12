Log in
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2018

01/12/2018

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (Nasdaq:UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2017 earnings on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.

Conference Call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10115792

Dial in number: 1-888-338-6515
Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Dial in number: 1-877-344-7529
Conference ID: 10115792
Available until: February 25, 2018

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co., has approximately $4.4 billion in assets and $3.5 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business as of September 30, 2017. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania – extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster – in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.  

Contact:
Roger S. Deacon,
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Univest Corporation & Univest Bank and Trust Co.
215-721-2455 | [email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
