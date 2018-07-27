Robbins Arroyo LLP: Unum Group (UNM) Misled Shareholders About Long-Term Care Reserves According to Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) filed
a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors
for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between
October 27, 2016 and May 1, 2018. Unum, together with its subsidiaries,
provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States,
the United Kingdom, and internationally.
Unum Accused of Misleading Investors About Its Long-Term Care
Reserves
According to the complaint, Unum routinely misrepresented the expected
range of its long-term care loss ratio. In so doing, Unum downplayed the
likelihood that the company would experience excessive losses and need
to take a crippling charge to its reserves. After Unum took modest
reserve charges in 2011 and 2014, Unum officials reassured investors
that the company's underlying assumptions were unlikely to lead to
future losses and expected an 85% to 90% long-term loss ratio. Unum
stunned investors on May 1, 2018, when the company reported that its
2018 loss ratio for its long-term care business had ballooned to 96.6%,
and again the next day when Unum admitted that it expected volatitlity
in its long-term care business to continue. On this news, Unum's stock
fell nearly 17% to close at $39.78 per share on May 2, 2018, and has yet
to recover its lost value.
Unum Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, [email protected],
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
