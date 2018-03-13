Unum :, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals

Unum
(NYSE:UNM) and the Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) are
teaming up for the 16th year to offer a series of online
educational forums on disability and absence management.
This year’s online forums will cover topics relevant to employers and
industry professionals including New York’s new Paid Family Leave (PFL)
law, strategies for managing call centers, the Americans with
Disabilities Act (ADA), keys to developing successful return-to-work
programs and creative strategies to maintain productivity and employee
morale, while balancing consistent FMLA and ADA practices in support of
the working caregivers.
“Online education has become a popular option for absence and disability
professionals to get current and timely information and best practices,”
said Terri L. Rhodes, DMEC CEO. “The topics presented in the Virtual
Education Forums are top of mind for industry professionals, and through
DMEC’s partnership with Unum, we have reached thousands of individuals
in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner.”
DMEC is the only association devoted to providing education for
integrated disability and absence management professionals. Its
membership represents employers from the Fortune 500 to those with fewer
than 500 employees. For 16 years Unum and DMEC have partnered on the
Virtual Education Forum Series, one of the first web-based learning
forums in the industry.
“Unum values the partnership with DMEC and the opportunity to provide
relevant information on these important topics,” said Michelle Jackson,
assistant vice president of Workforce Solutions Group at Unum. ”Our VEF
in January offered guidance for employers on when and how to communicate
with employees about FMLA and was very popular, with more than 1,300
attendees. We hope more employers and industry professionals take
advantage of these great opportunities to come together and share
expertise on the ever-changing world of disability and absence
management.”
The 2018 forum schedule is as follows:
-
March 20: “Congratulations, the baby has arrived – now what?”
(Focus NY PFL 2.20) Presenters: Ellen McCann, assistant vice
president and legal counsel for Unum, and Nora Ketron, manager in
Unum’s FMLA unit.
-
May 15: “Don’t hang up! There are strategies to manage absence in
call centers.” Presenters: Stephanie Willett and Heidi Bimrose,
directors in Unum’s Workforce Solutions Group.
-
July 17: “ADA: Navigating through the process.” Presenter:
Danette Washum, manager in Unum’s Leave Management area, and Michelle
Jackson, assistant vice president of Workforce Solutions Group for Unum
-
Sept. 18: “The building blocks of absence management: Keys to
developing a successful RTW program.” Presenters: Marcy Ledford
and Heidi Bimrose, directors in Unum’s Workforce Solutions Group
-
Nov. 13: “Working caregivers: Multiple jobs, multiple stressors,
multiple leaves – oh my!” Presenters: Stephanie Willett and Tori
Weeks, directors in Unum’s Workforce Solutions Group
These sessions are held on Tuesdays at noon Eastern/ 9 a.m. Pacific. The
one-hour presentations will be followed by a 30-minute
question-and-answer session. To register, visit DMEC
and select the Virtual Education Forum you wish to attend.
ABOUT UNUM
Unum
is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United
States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US,
Colonial Life, and Unum UK. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life,
accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help
protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an
illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help
self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The
company reported revenues of $11.3 billion in 2017, and provided $6.9
billion in benefits.
For more information visit us at www.unum.com
or connect with us on Facebook,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
ABOUT DMEC
The Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) is the only
association dedicated to providing focused education, knowledge, and
networking for absence and disability professionals. Through its
national and regional education programs, DMEC delivers trusted
strategies, tools, and resources to minimize lost work time, improve
workforce productivity, and maintain legally compliant absence and
disability programs. Visit www.dmec.org
to learn more.
