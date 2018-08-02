Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Unum Group    UNM

UNUM GROUP (UNM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Unum Group : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Unum Group - UNM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) between January 31, 2018 and May 2, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important August 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Unum investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Unum class action, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/unum-group/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Unum was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; (2) Unum was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; (3) Unum's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to Unum's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/unum-group/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
[email protected]

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNUM GROUP
08/02UNUM GROUP : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
AC
08/02UNUM GROUP : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
08/01UNUM GROUP : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Invest..
AC
08/01UNUM GROUP : IMPORTANT DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing..
AC
08/01UNUM : Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
BU
08/01UNUM : A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subs..
AQ
07/31UNUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
07/31A.M. BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiar..
BU
07/31UNUM GROUP : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/31UNUM : profits up, but long-term care reserves may have to be adjusted
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/02/2018) 
08/01Dividend Champions For August 2018 
07/31Unum Group (UNM) CEO Richard McKenney on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
07/30Unum beats by $0.04, misses on revenue 
07/29Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 615 M
EBIT 2018 774 M
Net income 2018 1 147 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 13,68
P/E ratio 2019 7,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 8 788 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
John F. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
E. Michael Caulfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP-29.13%8 788
PRUDENTIAL-6.32%61 292
AXA-12.33%60 974
METLIFE-9.77%46 496
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-12.58%42 382
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.86%36 814
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.