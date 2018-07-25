Log in
UNUM GROUP (UNM)
Unum Group : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Unum Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/25/2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Unum Group ("Unum" or the "Company") (NYSE: UNM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504197/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On May 1, 2018, Unum issued a press release titled, "Unum Group& Reports First Quarter 2018 Results," which included the fact that the loss ratio for the Company's long-term care division was 96.6% in the first quarter of 2018, as opposed to 88.6% for the first quarter of 2017. On May 2, 2018, Unum's Chief Financial Officer, John F. McGarry, stated, "benefits experience this quarter was driven by new claim incidence that ran much higher than expected," adding that "the higher loss ratio this quarter was negatively impacted by a lower level of policy terminations." McGarry also said, "we continue to experience a high level of volatility in this line and expect it will continue in the future." Based on the press release and subsequent call, Unum's share price fell 16.95%, or $8.12 per share, to close at $39.78 on May 2, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 625 M
EBIT 2018 1 382 M
Net income 2018 1 126 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 7,58
P/E ratio 2019 7,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 8 450 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
John F. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Puneet Bhasin Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
E. Michael Caulfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP-30.04%8 450
PRUDENTIAL-6.77%60 566
AXA-14.84%58 852
METLIFE-11.17%45 327
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.64%40 706
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.85%35 966
