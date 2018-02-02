Log in
UNUM GROUP (UNM)
  News  
Unum Group : to present at the 2018 BofA Merrill Lynch Insurance Investor Conference, New York

02/02/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today that Rick McKenney, president and chief executive officer, will be representing the company at the 2018 BofA Merrill Lynch Insurance Investor Conference, Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in New York City.

McKenney is scheduled to speak at 12:35 p.m. eastern and will discuss the company’s business strategy and future growth prospects. There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group (www.unum.com) is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US, Colonial Life, Starmount and Unum UK. Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11 billion in 2016, and provided $6.9 billion in benefits. For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 630 M
EBIT 2018 1 212 M
Net income 2018 1 095 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,81%
P/E ratio 2018 11,34
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 11 955 M
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | UNM | US91529Y1064 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
John F. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kate Miller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Michael Caulfield Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNUM GROUP-3.10%11 955
AXA6.81%80 038
PRUDENTIAL-0.29%70 085
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL3.34%51 868
METLIFE-4.92%50 921
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-1.15%41 751
