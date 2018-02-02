Unum Group : to present at the 2018 BofA Merrill Lynch Insurance Investor Conference, New York

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today that Rick McKenney, president and
chief executive officer, will be representing the company at the 2018
BofA Merrill Lynch Insurance Investor Conference, Wednesday, February
14, 2018, in New York City.
McKenney is scheduled to speak at 12:35 p.m. eastern and will discuss
the company’s business strategy and future growth prospects. There will
be a live audio webcast of the presentation available on the Investors
section of the company’s website, www.investors.unum.com,
on the News and Events page.
ABOUT UNUM GROUP
Unum Group (www.unum.com)
is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United
States and the United Kingdom. Its primary businesses are Unum US,
Colonial Life, Starmount and Unum UK. Unum’s portfolio includes
disability, life, accident and critical illness, dental and vision
coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their
families in the event of an illness or injury. Unum also provides
stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against
unanticipated medical costs. The company reported revenues of $11
billion in 2016, and provided $6.9 billion in benefits. For more
