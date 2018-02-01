Log in
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ (UPM)
UPM Kymmene Oyj : Raflatac's insightful pharmaceutical and healtcare labeling at Pharmapack 2018

02/01/2018 | 10:20am CET

(UPM Raflatac, Helsinki, 1 February 2018 at 11:00 EET) - UPM Raflatac's pharmaceutical and healthcare labeling experts will be present at Pharmapack exhibition on 7-8 February 2018 in Paris, France. Visitors on stand B18 will have the opportunity to see and discuss labeling solutions specified for the latest pharmaceutical and healthcare market needs.

UPM Raflatac will be focusing on a labeling range which supports compliance with the Falsified Medicines Directive (2011/62/EU) regarding packaging for prescription drugs and high-risk, over-the-counter medicines. An estimated 30 billion such packs issued annually are affected in the EU. The deadline for compliance is coming up soon, already on February 9, 2019 in majority of the EU member states.

The RP62 EU and RP62 EUL adhesives, supplied with tamper-verification labeling products, create a tear on the typically used cardboard cartons. The RP62 EUL adhesive also has luminescent characteristics for detecting missing labels. Both adhesives are available with a range of clear film as well as paper-based label faces supporting legislative requirements for individually authenticated, tamper-evident packs which protect the supply chain from counterfeits.

Another highlight is UPM Raflatac's new labeling solution for the medical device segment. The RPMD adhesive range is specially designed for different medical device sub-segments such as sterilization wraps and bags, infusion bags and bottles, drug-device combinations like pens, auto-injectors and inhalers and blood donation labeling. Selected paper and film face materials, combined with a new multi-faceted RPMD adhesive, have excellent adhesion with a tight mandrel hold on glass and plastic, and are both sterilization resistant and migration safe. RPMD is fully compliant with the recent EU Medical Devices and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations.

UPM Raflatac welcomes visitors to Pharmapack 2018 at stand B18, hall 7.1.

High resolution images can be downloaded at UPM Image bank.

Learn more about our solutions for pharmaceutical and health care labeling.

For further information please contact:
Markku Pietarinen, Manager, Business Segments & Pharma, Specials EMEIA, tel. + 358405434658

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9.00-16.00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
[email protected]

UPM Raflatac
UPM Raflatac is labeling a smarter future by developing innovative and sustainable labeling solutions complemented with world-class service. As one of the world's leading producers of self-adhesive label materials, we supply high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labeling through a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. We employ around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.4 billion (USD 1.5 billion) in 2016. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM - The Biofore Company. Find out more at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|YouTube | Instagram

UPM
UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,300 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| upmbiofore.com

UPM-Kymmene Oyj published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:19:07 UTC.

