UROGEN PHARMA LTD
UroGen to Present at March 2018 Investor Conferences

03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET

RA’ANANA, Israel and NEW YORK, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) today announced that management plans to present at two investor conferences in March 2018:

  • Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference
    Tuesday, March 13
    8:00AM Eastern Time
    Boston, MA
  • Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday, March 21
    9:45AM Eastern Time
    New York, NY

A live audio webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of UroGen's website, www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the website for approximately two weeks.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing advanced non-surgical treatments to address unmet needs in the field of urology, with a focus on uro-oncology. The Company has developed RTGel™, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based formulation for potentially improving therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen Pharma's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen Pharma's lead product candidates, MitoGel™ and VesiGel™, are designed to potentially remove tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel and maintains a corporate office in New York City.

UROGEN CONTACTS:

Christine Cassiano
Corporate Affairs Officer
[email protected]  
714-552-0326

Or

Kate Bechtold
Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
[email protected]
914-552-0456  

© GlobeNewswire 2018
