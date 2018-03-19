Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

U.S. Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Dividends

0
03/19/2018 | 04:03pm CET

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.20 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following:

  • A regular quarterly dividend of $875.000 per share (equivalent to $8.75000 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $218.75 per share (equivalent to $0.21875 per depositary share) on the Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $406.25 per share (equivalent to $0.40625 per depositary share) on the Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $321.88 per share (equivalent to $0.32188 per depositary share) on the Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.
  • A regular semi-annual dividend of $662.50 per share (equivalent to $26.50000 per depositary share) on the Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with $462 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth largest commercial bank in the United States. The Company operates 3,067 banking offices in 25 states and 4,771 ATMs, and provides a comprehensive line of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to consumers, businesses and institutions. Visit U.S. Bancorp on the web at www.usbank.com.


© Business Wire 2018
