US ECOLOGY INC (ECOL)

US ECOLOGY INC (ECOL)
08/02 10:00:05 pm
70.35 USD   +0.64%
08/02 US ECOLOGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02 US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/01 WEDNESDAY SECTOR : Beverages & Wineries, Waste Management Stocks
AQ
US Ecology Inc : US Ecology, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7FE026D13F5BC.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
05/17US Ecology (ECOL) Presents At Houlihan Lokey's 13th Annual Global Industrial .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 543 M
EBIT 2018 79,0 M
Net income 2018 50,2 M
Debt 2018 228 M
Yield 2018 1,02%
P/E ratio 2018 30,79
P/E ratio 2019 27,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,25x
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capitalization 1 533 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 62,0 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey R. Feeler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Simon G. Bell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric L. Gerratt CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Thames Kral Vice President-Information Technology
Joe F. Colvin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US ECOLOGY INC37.94%1 533
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC14.18%20 568
UMICORE29.21%14 596
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT-18.38%8 665
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.--.--%6 083
STERICYCLE3.87%6 043
