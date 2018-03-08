US Foods : Brings CHEF’STORE to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

New Wholesale Food and Restaurant Supply Store Provides a One-Stop Shop for Food Industry Professionals

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is introducing a new way to provide independent restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with great food at wholesale prices. Today, the company celebrated the grand opening of its fifth CHEF’STORE®, which is conveniently located in Farmers Branch, Texas. CHEF’STORE is a wholesale food and restaurant supply store designed as a one-stop shop for chefs, restaurant owners and other food industry professionals. CHEF’STORE features an assortment of more than 5,000 food products, equipment and other restaurant supplies.

(L-R) Jay Kvasnicka, US Foods EVP of Locally Managed Sales and Field Operations; Keith Knight, US Foods Regional President - South; Josh Waters, US Foods VP of CHEF'STORE; Robert Dye, Mayor of Farmer's Branch; Ernie Quilantan, President of the Texas Restaurant Association - Dallas and Tracy Osborne, US Foods Area President - Texhoma participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of CHEF'STORE in Dallas/ Fort Worth Metroplex Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Feature Photo Service for US Foods) (Photo: Business Wire)

“Through our Great Food. Made Easy. strategy, US Foods is committed to helping independent restaurants succeed. With CHEF’STORE, we’ve developed a shopping experience specifically designed for food industry professionals who need to quickly and conveniently replenish ingredients,” said Josh Waters, vice president, CHEF’STORE at US Foods. “We recognize restaurant operators may want to purchase products through multiple channels and now, US Foods offers a new wholesale store that is there to help seven days a week, in addition to our traditional foodservice delivery.”

The new CHEF’STORE houses more than 47,000 square feet of products that includes everything from fresh produce, meat and dairy to pantry staples, as well as a wide range of cookware such as cooking tools and restaurant grade stoves. The store also features national brands, exclusive brands from US Foods and specialty ethnic items. In an effort to help operators keep costs low, all CHEF’STORE products are offered at wholesale pricing.

“Given the booming food scene in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, we’re proud to offer local restaurant operators a new way to shop when they have that unexpected surge of traffic or just need one or two items,” said Tracy Osborne, area president, US Foods. “The warehouse style shopping experience is easy to navigate and fully stocked with products that are available in case and individual quantities to best meet our customer’s needs. There are also temperature-controlled areas to ensure optimal freshness and allow us to offer a wide variety of fresh and frozen products.”

CHEF’STORE is open to the public and conveniently located at 4240 Alpha Road in Farmers Branch, Texas near the intersection of Midway and Alpha road. CHEF’STORE is open seven days a week with service available in both English and Spanish.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com to learn more.

