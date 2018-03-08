US Foods : Brings CHEF’STORE to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is introducing a new way to provide
independent restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with great
food at wholesale prices. Today, the company celebrated the grand
opening of its fifth CHEF’STORE®, which is conveniently
located in Farmers Branch, Texas. CHEF’STORE is a wholesale food and
restaurant supply store designed as a one-stop shop for chefs,
restaurant owners and other food industry professionals. CHEF’STORE
features an assortment of more than 5,000 food products, equipment and
other restaurant supplies.
(L-R) Jay Kvasnicka, US Foods EVP of Locally Managed Sales and Field Operations; Keith Knight, US Foods Regional President - South; Josh Waters, US Foods VP of CHEF'STORE; Robert Dye, Mayor of Farmer's Branch; Ernie Quilantan, President of the Texas Restaurant Association - Dallas and Tracy Osborne, US Foods Area President - Texhoma participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of CHEF'STORE in Dallas/ Fort Worth Metroplex Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Feature Photo Service for US Foods) (Photo: Business Wire)
“Through our Great Food. Made Easy. strategy, US Foods is
committed to helping independent restaurants succeed. With CHEF’STORE,
we’ve developed a shopping experience specifically designed for food
industry professionals who need to quickly and conveniently replenish
ingredients,” said Josh Waters, vice president, CHEF’STORE at US Foods.
“We recognize restaurant operators may want to purchase products through
multiple channels and now, US Foods offers a new wholesale store that is
there to help seven days a week, in addition to our traditional
foodservice delivery.”
The new CHEF’STORE houses more than 47,000 square feet of products that
includes everything from fresh produce, meat and dairy to pantry
staples, as well as a wide range of cookware such as cooking tools and
restaurant grade stoves. The store also features national brands,
exclusive brands from US Foods and specialty ethnic items. In an effort
to help operators keep costs low, all CHEF’STORE products are offered at
wholesale pricing.
“Given the booming food scene in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, we’re
proud to offer local restaurant operators a new way to shop when they
have that unexpected surge of traffic or just need one or two items,”
said Tracy Osborne, area president, US Foods. “The warehouse style
shopping experience is easy to navigate and fully stocked with products
that are available in case and individual quantities to best meet our
customer’s needs. There are also temperature-controlled areas to ensure
optimal freshness and allow us to offer a wide variety of fresh and
frozen products.”
CHEF’STORE is open to the public and conveniently located at 4240 Alpha
Road in Farmers Branch, Texas near the intersection of Midway and Alpha
road. CHEF’STORE is open seven days a week with service available in
both English and Spanish.
To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit www.usfoods.com/why-us-foods/chef-store.
About US Foods
US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading
foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000
restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.
With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its
customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive
suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is
headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion
in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com
to learn more.
