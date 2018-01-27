US Geothermal Inc : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Geothermal, Inc. - HTM

Log in
01/27/2018 | 02:40am CET

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2017 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Geothermal, Inc. ("Geothermal" or "the Company") (NYSE American: HTM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Ormat Technologies, Inc. ("Ormat").

Click here to learn more http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/geothermal-inc-nyse-american-htm/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, Geothermal shareholders will receive only $5.45 in cash for each share of Geothermal stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Geothermal breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Ormat is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and may not be in the Geothermal shareholders best interests.

If you own shares of Geothermal stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/geothermal-inc-nyse-american-htm/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
