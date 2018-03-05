Log in
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP (USAC)
USA Compression Partners, LP : Announces Launch of $725 Million Offering of Senior Notes

03/05/2018 | 01:33pm CET

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (the “Partnership”) today announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer, with its wholly-owned subsidiary, USA Compression Finance Corp., $725 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of this offering, together with the net proceeds from a private placement of preferred units of the Partnership and borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility, to fund the cash purchase price of its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding membership interests in CDM Resource Management LLC and CDM Environmental & Technical Services LLC from Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. for aggregate consideration of approximately $1.7 billion consisting of units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership and an amount in cash equal to $1.225 billion, subject to certain adjustments (the “CDM Acquisition”).

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Unless they are registered, the notes may be offered only in transactions that are exempt from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or automated quotation system.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of an offering memorandum.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the Partnership’s potential securities offering and the CDM Acquisition. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Partnership, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Partnership. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Known material factors that could cause the Partnership’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2018. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and you should not consider these factors to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 327 M
EBIT 2018 90,6 M
Net income 2018 41,6 M
Debt 2018 1 279 M
Yield 2018 11,9%
P/E ratio 2018 38,46
P/E ratio 2019 30,67
EV / Sales 2018 7,27x
EV / Sales 2019 6,86x
Capitalization 1 100 M
Chart USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L
Duration : Period :
Usa Compression Partners L Technical Analysis Chart | USAC | US90290N1090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Manias Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Matthew C. Liuzzi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
William H. Shea Director
Olivia C. Wassenaar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP6.95%1 100
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.85%90 693
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-5.81%40 272
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-14.25%31 438
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO0.17%13 712
TECHNIPFMC-7.98%13 391
