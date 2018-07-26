USA Technologies : ADVAM and USA Technologies Launch EMV Payment Solution for Australian Vending Market

USA
Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT), a premier digital payment,
logistics, and back office service provider in the self-service retail
market, and ADVAM,
a global leader in the supply of gateway payment solutions to the
vending and self-service markets, today announced a partnership which
has resulted in the development and launch of a fully automated, EMV
certified, cashless payment gateway and vending management solution to
the Australian unattended retail market.
USAT and ADVAM anticipate expanding USAT’s more than 969,000 connections
worldwide, to offer a turn-key, end-to-end cashless payment and vending
management solution in Australia. USAT and ADVAM have selected the
Ingenico iUC285 card readers to not only equip Australian vending
operators with an EMV solution to accept both chip and magstripe, but
also enable the use of digital payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay,
and NFC contactless capabilities.
Following the sale of the Smith’s PepsiCo business to the independent
bottlers who are members of the consortium, iVend Group (IVG), USAT has
been delivering cashless payment and vending management solutions to
several members of the group. USAT is eager to leverage the exclusive
partnership with ADVAM to support businesses within IVG to expand their
unattended retail services, by allowing them to accept more forms of
payment, and enabling EMV payments in order to reduce the consumers’
burdens of handling cash. USAT and ADVAM will work towards expanding
their partnership beyond the IVG members, to allow operators all across
Australia to make the move to an automated cashless solution
incorporating the USAT telemetry device and supporting services, and the
ADVAM UnattendedPayments solution.
“We are excited to be partnering with ADVAM as they have lead the way in
secure gateway payment processing within the Australia market, and we
look forward to leveraging their expertise to offer our existing
Australian customers at IVG an EMV-certified payment solution,” said
Mike Marett, SVP Business Development, USA Technologies. “At USAT we
strive to provide our customers with solutions that help them increase
revenues and reduce operational costs. This partnership would enable us
to deliver on that promise.”
The solution would deliver a reliable and secure payment processing
service, while also allowing unattended retail operators to benefit from
expanded services such as logistics and route management, merchandising
and pre-kitting, as well as providing them with overall vend management
software tools – all while providing consumers with a more convenient
way to pay.
Paul Sidwell, Regional Managing Director for ADVAM comments, “ADVAM and
USAT have been working together for some time to ensure we can deliver
an integrated solution that delivers innovation to our vending
customers. The combined solutions would not only enable our vending
customers to reduce operating costs, but to deliver an enhanced service
to their customers, ultimately leading to an increase in sales.”
ADVAM and USAT will be showcasing their combined solutions at the
Australian Vending Associations 2018 Vending Expo in Melbourne from 26th
– 27th July.
Useful Links:
ADVAM: https://www.advam.com
USA
Technologies: https://usatech.com/
USAT
Resource Center: https://usatech.com/resource-center/the-benefits
About ADVAM (www.advam.com)
ADVAM delivers world leading payment solutions, providing the expertise
to make processing payments easier for its clients. ADVAM’s solutions
incorporate fully integrated UnattendedPayments for the vending and
self-service markets as well as a range of solutions designed for the
parking, airport, shopping centre and eCommerce markets.
ADVAM's industry leading reservation platform, parking solutions,
unattended hardware and integrated online payment solutions
enable clients to engage with their customers online, via mobile or at
self-service terminals, enabling the merchant to reduce costs and
increase sales by providing a more convenient way to pay.
With teams and offices in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, ADVAM
provides a unique global perspective while maintaining local presence,
advice and support to its customers.
Each client benefits from ADVAM’s depth of experience and industry
knowledge. By working with its clients and alongside industry partners,
ADVAM’s solutions integrate with clients’ existing infrastructure and
business processes.
ADVAM is the trusted business partner for payment solutions. Managing
the complete end to end integration and enabling clients to focus on
improving their customers’ experience.
About USA Technologies:
USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider
of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service
retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless
acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort
Mobile™ for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect,
an API Web service for developers. Through its recent acquisition of
Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., the company also offers logistics, dynamic
route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising,
inventory management, warehouse and accounting management solutions.
Cantaloupe Systems is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions
for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services. USA Technologies
and Cantaloupe Systems have 86 United States and foreign patents in
force; and has agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase Paymentech and
customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others. For more
information, please visit the website at www.usatech.com.
Forward-looking Statements:
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: All statements other than statements of historical fact
included in this release, including without limitation the business
strategy and the plans and objectives of USAT's management for future
operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this release,
words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend",
and similar expressions, as they relate to USAT or its management,
identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the beliefs of USAT's management, as well as assumptions made
by and information currently available to USAT's management. Actual
results could differ materially from those contemplated by the
forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but
not limited to, the ability of USAT to predict future market conditions
and consumer behavior; whether USAT and ADVAM enter into a definitive
agreement to provide their joint solution to IVG members and other
customers in Australia; and the possibility that all of the expected
benefits and efficiencies from cashless payment and vending management
services, including increases in revenue and reductions in costs, will
not be realized by all vending operators and on all vending machines or
within the expected time period. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking
statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this
release. Unless required by law, USAT does not undertake to release
publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect
future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events.
--- G-USAT
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005989/en/