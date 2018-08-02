USA Technologies : Pepsi Bottling Ventures Selects USA Technologies for Cashless Payments

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) ("USAT"), a premier digital
payment, consumer engagement and logistics service provider for the
self-service retail market, today announced that Pepsi Bottling Ventures
(PBV), the largest privately-held bottler for Pepsi-Cola products in
North America, signed a multi-year agreement for USAT’s ePort Connect
Service. The agreement includes deployment of the ePort cashless payment
system on 13,000 machines, as well as the option to add Seed Pro and
Seed Office software. The complete end-to-end enterprise solution would
enable PBV to provide cashless payments, improve customer service and
route efficiency and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.
Pepsi Bottling Ventures (PBV) is the largest privately-held bottler for
Pepsi-Cola products in North America – manufacturing, selling, and
distributing some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands. PBV
operates 20
bottling and distribution facilities, serving over eight million
consumers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and
Delaware. Corporate offices are located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“An important part of PBV’s mission is to provide “best-in-class”
customer service to our clients,” said Randy Quirk, Vice President of
Food Service, Pepsi Bottling Ventures. “To meet this challenge, we
needed to look at leveraging best-in-class technology to improve the
consumer experience while also increasing our own performance and
efficiency. We have long recognized the value of adding cashless
payments to our vending machines, but were also looking to drive
operational efficiencies. USA Technologies was able to offer a
comprehensive solution from a single platform that allow us to achieve
all our goals. USA Technologies’ extensive scale and experience also
gave us the confidence to know we were picking the right partner to work
with.”
“PBV is built on its reputation for product quality, superior service,
and unparalleled support. Their move to equip 13,000 of their machines
with state-of-the-art ePort cashless payment technology underscores
their commitment to these basic tenets and provides consumers with their
preferred method of payment – be it credit card, debit card, or mobile
wallet - for increased speed, convenience and satisfaction,” said
Michael Lawlor, Chief Services Officer, USA Technologies. “The team at
PBV has long recognized the value of digital payment technology but
wanted to ensure they had the best solution for their business. Once
USAT was selected as their partner of choice, they were swift to place a
large-scale order for maximum impact.”
“PBV represents a new customer for USAT, and is a great example of the
kind of forward-thinking, success-oriented customers moving a
substantial portion of their machines onto the USAT platform for
cashless and operational benefits,” said Mr. Lawlor. “USAT is proud to
have earned their confidence and eager to help PBV quickly enjoy the
top-line benefits that we expect will result from our work together.”
USAT’s industry-leading ePort cashless payment system brings reliable,
secure, and proven cashless payments to its customers’ machines. Seed
Pro is a patented, cloud-based analytics system that delivers
easy-to-use dynamic scheduling, accurate pre-kitting, smart alerts, and
optimized merchandising. The Seed Office solution is a cloud-based and
mobile-optimized vending management system (VMS) for backoffice
management of key functions such as product accountability, sales
reconciliation, and asset tracking.
About USA Technologies
USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider
of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service
retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless
acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort
Mobile® for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect,
an API Web service for developers. Through its recent acquisition
of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc. ("Cantaloupe"), the company also offers
logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive
merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management
solutions. Cantaloupe is a premier provider of cloud and mobile
solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services.
