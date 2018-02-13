|
USS : Consolidated Results of Operations The third quarter, fiscal year ending March 31, 2018
02/13/2018 | 11:21am CET
USS Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:20:07 UTC.
Sales 2018
76 040 M
EBIT 2018
-
Net income 2018
24 183 M
Finance 2018
53 447 M
Yield 2018
2,17%
P/E ratio 2018
22,88
P/E ratio 2019
21,60
EV / Sales 2018
8,30x
EV / Sales 2019
7,50x
Capitalization
684 B
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends USS CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
6
|Average target price
2 403 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
10,0%